Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/lara-exploration-lra-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-47.html.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.