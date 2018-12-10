Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

