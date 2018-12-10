Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $57,577.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,996.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 899,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after purchasing an additional 341,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,539,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 255,571 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,097.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 974,082 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

