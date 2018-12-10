Laura J. Schumacher Sells 94,140 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,004,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.
ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.
