Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2018

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

