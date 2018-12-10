Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.