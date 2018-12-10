Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 70,476 Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 511,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 133,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 70,476 Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/laurion-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-70476-bloomin-brands-inc-blmn.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.