Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,206,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 409,976 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 607,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $15.53 on Monday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

