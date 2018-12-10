Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.24 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 80.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,597 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,731,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 208.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 1,098,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 105.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,989,000 after buying an additional 1,003,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

