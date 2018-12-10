Axa decreased its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,239 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 247,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of LFGR opened at $11.15 on Monday. Leaf Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Position Trimmed by Axa” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/leaf-group-ltd-lfgr-position-trimmed-by-axa.html.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.