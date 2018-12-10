Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88,551 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Leidos by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

