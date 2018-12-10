LendConnect (LCT) Price Hits $0.0998 on Exchanges

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, LendConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LendConnect has a total market cap of $215,641.00 and $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LendConnect token can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.02757596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00134940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00175534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.76 or 0.09330144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About LendConnect

LendConnect’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LendConnect

LendConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LendConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LendConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LendConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

