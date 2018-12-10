LEOcoin (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $1.28 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and LEOxChange. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.02601568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.03012029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.01274108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00110848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.01632152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00342478 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00023911 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

