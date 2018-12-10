Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $167,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,186.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

