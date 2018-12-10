Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday morning.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,949.67 ($77.74).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,006 ($78.48) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.