Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,579 ($46.77) to GBX 3,433 ($44.86) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,729 ($48.73) to GBX 3,873 ($50.61) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,915.50 ($51.16).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,356 ($43.85) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 7.12 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total transaction of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.