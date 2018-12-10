Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Interserve (IRV)

Interserve (LON:IRV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interserve has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.17 ($1.35).

Shares of IRV stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday. Interserve has a 1 year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.26).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

