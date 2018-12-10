Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,024 Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $43.80 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

