Lido Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Skyline Co. (SKY) Stock

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,926 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $17.62 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other Skyline news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,655,229 shares of company stock valued at $279,331,369.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

