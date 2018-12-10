Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,198,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $285.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $277.20 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

