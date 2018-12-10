Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 911,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $242,517,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $269.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $9,186,302. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

