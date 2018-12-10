Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.83% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. FMR LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,933,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 165.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 967,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,414,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 40.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,091,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

