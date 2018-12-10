Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.57% of Masonite International worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Masonite International from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

