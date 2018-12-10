Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.02 Million Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 188,009 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.51% of SRC Energy worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 150.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,821,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,281 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,713,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 97.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $5.24 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCI. Roth Capital raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,374.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

