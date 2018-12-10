Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 25,725 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of Paylocity worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $4,551,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares in the company, valued at $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 over the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $62.07 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

