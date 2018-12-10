Loop Capital Analysts Give Michaels Companies (MIK) a $18.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 247,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 784,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 824,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 407,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 698,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

