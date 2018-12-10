Loop Capital Analysts Give United Natural Foods (UNFI) a $36.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.88 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $763.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

