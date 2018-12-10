Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Andes Copper (LA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/los-andes-copper-la-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-18.html.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.