Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,211.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,287 shares of company stock worth $975,986. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

