LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $45,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 195,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $106.80 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $104.97 and a one year high of $125.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/lpl-financial-llc-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf.html.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.