LPL Financial LLC Has $52.76 Million Position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $52,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 10,344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $559.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

