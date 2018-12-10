LPL Financial LLC Has $56.32 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $56,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $165.29 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $155.43 and a 52 week high of $196.97.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

