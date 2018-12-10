Lykke Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Lykke has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Lykke has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02736136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00133663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00174650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.09181120 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

