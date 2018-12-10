Lyrical Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 4.87% of Avis Budget Group worth $121,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after buying an additional 330,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,174,000 after purchasing an additional 396,831 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,858,000 after purchasing an additional 610,949 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 102,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter.

CAR stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.80. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

