MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Colrain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at $888,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,733.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,043 shares of company stock worth $459,764 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

