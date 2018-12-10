Macy’s (M) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Underweight

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Standpoint Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of M opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,562.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,374,000 after buying an additional 5,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,675,000 after buying an additional 2,133,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 998.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after buying an additional 1,940,793 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 290.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after buying an additional 1,932,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Macy’s by 87.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,760,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,507 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

