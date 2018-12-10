Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) vs. Hasbro (HAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Hasbro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A Hasbro $5.21 billion 2.04 $396.60 million $5.46 15.37

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mad Catz Interactive and Hasbro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Hasbro 1 5 9 0 2.53

Hasbro has a consensus price target of $105.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Mad Catz Interactive.

Risk and Volatility

Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.21, suggesting that its share price is 621% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A Hasbro 4.31% 34.61% 11.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Hasbro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mad Catz Interactive does not pay a dividend. Hasbro pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hasbro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Hasbro beats Mad Catz Interactive on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mad Catz Interactive

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the European, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and movie and television entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

