Magna International (MGA) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Magna International stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.49. 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,644. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

