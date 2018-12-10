Magnet Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Magnet has a market capitalization of $575,744.00 and $0.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Magnet has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00002156 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 37,114,317 coins and its circulating supply is 36,864,317 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

