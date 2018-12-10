MAI Capital Management Buys 11,027 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,943 shares of company stock worth $27,718,423 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.44 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

