Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 137,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster bought 25,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.54. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,622.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.20. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 97.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

