Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,195,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 274.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,851,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

