Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) received a $25.00 target price from Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 365.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MRNS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 151,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,104. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

