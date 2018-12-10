Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 1,165,941 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 519.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 229.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,329,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 536.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,499,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,173 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $16,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,017,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,190,000 after purchasing an additional 927,049 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 620,000 shares of company stock worth $7,505,000. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

