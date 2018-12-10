Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2,245.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,751,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 277,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 66,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 547,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

