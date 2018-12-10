Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.94 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292,556 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of CDK Global worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

