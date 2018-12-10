Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Sonic Co. (SONC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.87% of Sonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic in the third quarter valued at about $62,558,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonic by 561.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 817,914 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic by 361.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 645,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONC. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

SONC stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Sonic Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $3,855,970.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

