Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 191,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Sony Corp has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

