Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.68 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 206.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 232,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,814,766.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,948,701.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,890 shares of company stock worth $13,918,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

