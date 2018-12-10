Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 3,878 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 285,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,116,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,282,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 389.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

THO stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.45. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

