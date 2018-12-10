Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.60. 4,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $187.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

